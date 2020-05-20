Manchester United are ready to make a move for striker Wissam Ben Yedder with the French international’s future at Monaco looking uncertain.

The 29-year-old had smashed in 19 goals in 30 games for the Ligue 1 side before the domestic season in France was ended prematurely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

And that followed him bagging 30 goals in his final season in Spain before he made the €40 million transfer from Sevilla in 2019.

Those numbers have had United on alert for some time and it was reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was interested in signing Ben Yedder last summer before he continued his scoring feats at Monaco.

However, sources have told ESPN that the deal could become reality this time given that Monaco are struggling financially.

They claim that the French side, who finished ninth in Ligue 1 and hence out of the European places, need to ‘get rid of 30 players from their bloated squad’.

Ben Yedder, who is contracted until 2024, is their most prized asset and Monaco believe they can cash in.

Last month a fee of £40m was mentioned and, in a normal market, that would look good value for United.

However, with finances impacted heavily by COVID-19, it remains to be seen whether they could get him for cheaper.

The move seems to make sense for all three parties.

Monaco need the cash while the player will not want to see his hopes of playing in the European Championships fade.

Ben Yedder looked all set to be a part of Didier Deschamps’ plans for Euro 2020 but, with the tournament put back until 2021, he may find it too much of a gamble to stay with Monaco and risk falling out of favour if the team sells all its best players and struggles.

And for United, while they have plenty of options up front with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, the hugely promising Mason Greenwood and loanee Odion Ighalo, Ben Yedder offers something a little different.

He’s a proven and regular goalscorer around Europe and would be ready to fit in straight away.

ESPN name two other strikers that United could be interested in – Moussa Dembele and Victor Osimhen – but state that Ben Yedder would be the cheapest of those options.

And if United go big and pay huge money for Jadon Sancho, that could work in Ben Yedder’s favour.