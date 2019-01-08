Cagliari are reported to have told Manchester United their €33.4m offer for their leading midfielder has been flatly rejected.

Reports on Monday claimed that United, under the approval of caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have been in contact with the Serie A outfit to table a first – and final – €33.4m (£30m) offer for their star man Nicolo Barella.

The report claims United contacted the Serie A side late on Friday to table the bid, with the instruction they won’t be raising it, but will be happy to leave it with them over the course of the January window.

However, il Corriere dello Sport claims Cagliari have responded to United’s bid by informing them they have no intention of selling their star for anything less than €40m – and in fact hope to fetch nearer the €50m mark – with the Premier League giants’ offer flatly rejected.

Barella has recently become a regular in the Italy national side and has been linked with moves to Inter and Juventus, while there the young midfielder – described as the Sardinian Steven Gerrard – has also been frequently linked with Liverpool.

The player has also been mentioned as a target for Chelsea, who are now seeking a replacement for departing midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri confirmed on Monday he is in the market for a new midfielder to replace the ageing Spaniard and it’s thought Barella could be high on their list of contenders.

“If Cesc will go, of course we need a replacement,” Sarri said.

“Now, with the midfielders we are in trouble, I think.

“Without Cesc we have only five, so we are in trouble. We need a replacement.”

Chelsea are also understood to be looking at Zenit St Petersburg star Leandro Parades.

