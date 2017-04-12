Man Utd worry over De Gea future amid fresh Real links

Manchester United are worried fresh transfer rumours surrounding Real Madrid and David de Gea will turn the goalkeepers head.

Speculation is once again linking de Gea with a £50million move to the Bernabeu after he was left out of United’s 3-0 win over Sunderland at the weekend.

While Jose Mourinho claimed his absence was down to a minor injury, United officials are now concerned the transfer talk will once again distract their number one, according to the Mirror.

De Gea was on the brink of joining Real on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2015, however, the move was scuppered by paperwork issues.

The Spanish shot-stopper signed a new deal shortly after the failed move, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2019.

But the Madrid side are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for de Gea and are confident of their chances.

Regarding the situation, a United source told the Daily Star that the Spain international is still tempted by a move to his native country.

“David wanted to join them two seasons ago but it obviously didn’t happen,” the source said.

“But Real Madrid have stayed on his radar. It’s difficult not to be interested in them if they want you.

“There is also the issue of Champions League football. He doesn’t want to be missing out on that for more than one season.

“All the speculation has started again and it could be distracting for him.”

Real Madrid are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper next season, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, with current no.1 Kaylor Navas out-of-favour.

“The first preference is David De Gea, but Jose Mourinho has sent a message to Real that he doesn’t want to sell his goalkeeper, so that’s where we stand at the moment,” Balague told Sky Sports.

“Thibaut Courtois seems more likely but they don’t have an agreement with either player just yet.

“One thing we do know is that Florentino Perez doesn’t want Keylor Navas to be the No.1 next season.”