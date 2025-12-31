RB Leipzig laugh off reports Man Utd or Liverpool could sign electric star for £50m – Sources

RB Leipzig have laughed off claims that their prized asset Yan Diomande would be available for £50million in 2026, we can reveal.

Diomande has emerged as one of the most highly-rated and desired young players in world football. In 12 months he has gone from high-school football in America to becoming one of the Bundesliga’s top young stars.

Diomande joined Leipzig in the summer from Spanish minnows Leganes for €20m.

The 19-year-old, who is currently at AFCON with Ivory Coast, has emerged as a target for a host of clubs.

We have previously revealed that Liverpool have been watching him closely in recent months, and he has hugely impressed the Reds’ scouting team.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have all spoken with Diomande’s camp in recent weeks to register their interest, but they are not alone in their admiration with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all looking at him too.

Our sources have previously confirmed that Red Bull are not looking at selling him in January, and now we can reveal that Leipzig have distanced themselves from suggestions that they value the player at £50m.

“There is no price on Diomande, let’s make that clear,” the source, who is close to the Red Bull organisation, told us.

“However, any suggestions that he could be available for around €60m is frankly laughable.

“Yan is a special talent, everyone knows this – arguably the best young talent in the world right now. You can only imagine the value for such a player.”

Leipzig have already confirmed that Diomande has no release clause in the contract which runs until 2030.

We are told that Leipzig are also considering offering Diomande a new deal with a significant wage rise heading into the new year.

