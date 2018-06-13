Man Utd youngster frustrated by lack of chances under Mourinho

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has admitted he is fed up waiting to get his chance at Manchester United – and admits he is in a hurry to play at the top level.

The Dutchman was given his breakthrough at Old Trafford under compatriot Louis van Gaal, but has seen his progress stall since the appointment of Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2016.

Fosu-Mensah was sent on loan to Crystal Palace last season, and despite making an impression, he lost his place in the Eagles side towards the back end of the campaign.

Antonio Valencia is likely to start the season as United’s first-choice right-back, and with Matteo Darmian also still around, the summer signing of Diogo Dalot currently pushes him further down Mourinho’s pecking order.

And the 20-year-old is clearly growing frustrated at being told he must stay patient.

“I do not want to hear that I am young and that my time is still coming,” he told FunX. “I want to reach the top as quickly as possible, that’s me. The top is World Cup, European Championship, Champions League final, which is the top for me, winning prizes.

“I was close to the Dutch national team when I was at United, but I did not play anymore. From August 2017 to May 2018 I was loaned to Crystal Palace, I think that was a good choice. I can also play for Oranje.”

Fosu-Mensah has made 45 senior appearances, with 21 of these coming with United.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.