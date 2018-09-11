Man Utd’s £60m midfielder hopes rest on future of Pogba, Mourinho

Ruben Neves would only likely sign for Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stayed on as manager – and the Red Devils were forced to part company with Paul Pogba.

Neves has been the subject of reported interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City, with the latter particularly keen on signing him after missing out on targets Jorginho and Fred this summer.

However, reports on Sunday insisted Wolves would take a firm stance and reject all offers for the player – especially during the winter window.

Nonetheless, ESPN FC pundit and former Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Craig Burley believes there is a chance Neves could still end up signing for United – though much would depend on the futures of both Mourinho and Pogba.

“Well there’s just a huge Portuguese influence here all round,” Burley said, referring to both Mourinho and Neves’ agent Jorge Mendes – a man well known to the United boss.

“He’s had a great time at Wolves, particularly in the Championship. He’s had a good start to the Premier League with them too…

“I mean, I don’t know. Where’s Mourinho going to be? Where’s Pogba going to be? I’d say he’d be a hit and there and go on the positive side.

“He’s a good player, but I just don’t know what United are going to do [with Pogba and Mourinho].”

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford continues to hog the headlines with the player appearing on French TV on Sunday evening to do little to quash the rumours.

