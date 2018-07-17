Man Utd’s £90m Bale swoop OFF as Mourinho turns to Frankfurt star

Gareth Bale is expected to be handed the opportunity to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor at Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Welshman said that he would have to consider his future at the Bernabeu in the summer due to the lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has since replaced Zidane in the Real hotseat following the France legend’s resignation.

The Guardian claims that, although Bale has yet to discuss his future with Lopetegui, the 29-year-old is expecting positive talks in the next two weeks.

The report continues by saying that Bale wants to become a starter again and that he expects Lopetegui to tell him he will become Ronaldo’s successor after the Portugal international joined Juventus for €100m (£88.3m).

Bale is reportedly a long-term target for Manchester United and the news will come as a disappointment to Jose Mourinho, who is in Los Angeles on the club’s pre-season tour.

However, the Red Devils look like they are exploring other targets with Italian outlet Tuttosport claiming that United have launched a bid of €50m (£44m) to tempt Eintracht Frankfurt to sell them World Cup finalist Ante Rebic.

Rebic made quite the impression during the World Cup finals as Croatia won their way through to Sunday’s showpiece – only to suffer a 4-2 defeat to France.