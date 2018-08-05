Manchester United are reportedly set to conclude a £60million deal for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld in the next 48 hours.

United boss Jose Mourinho had made signing the Belgian centre-back a top priority at the end of last season, but United were unwilling to meet Spurs’ £75m valuation of a 29-year-old – who would be available for a third of that price next year as part of a release clause should he pen a new year one-year deal in north London.

However, the Daily Mirror claims that there has been a breakthrough between the two clubs and that United believe they will get their man inside the next 48 hours.

The report goes on to state that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has accepted that it will be better for the club to accept United’s offer rather than lose the former Southampton defender for a cut-price figure.

Alderweireld’s form suffered last season after he suffered an injury against Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage and then struggled to get his place back in the side as Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez both excelled.

The imminent arrival of the Belgian at Old Trafford will come as good news to Leicester, who now look set to keep hold of star defender Harry Maguire, while it could signal the exit of one or maybe two United central defenders.

