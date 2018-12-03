Manchester United’s hopes of signing their no.1 target to replace David De Gea appear to have taken a nosedive, according to a report.

De Gea is out of contract next summer, although Sky Sports reported last week that United had taken up an option to extend the Spain stopper’s contract by an extra 12 months.

Whatever the truth United have yet to tie their best player to a lucrative new deal with De Gea apparently chasing a huge hike in his salary to match that of Alexis Sanchez.

United boss Jose Mourinho has publicly claimed that he is confident De Gea will sign a new deal at Old Trafford, but behind the scenes the club are understood to be working on a list of targets to replace him.

And top of that list is believed to be Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak, who has a €100million release clause in his contract.

But Don Balon are now reporting that Oblak has chosen to make the move to PSG after becoming unsettled in Spain.

Last month Marca reported that Oblak was so unhappy with life at Atleti that he would look to secure a move away in January.

Oblak addressed exit talk in a recent interview: “My future?”I don’t know, yes for the moment I am here.”

If Oblak, 25, has decided to move to Paris it will leave United scratching their heads, if, as is expected De Gea leaves Old Trafford.

United’s other main target, according to The Sun and Sunday Mirror, is Jordan Pickford, but he has not enjoyed the best of times lately with a couple of high-profile mistakes for Everton.