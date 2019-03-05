Man Utd’s €75m centre-back hunt hits another dead end

AC Milan will reportedly resist all bids for reported Manchester United target Alessio Romagnoli this summer.

With United still on the hunt for a centre-back a report from from Calciomercato via the Manchester Evening News claimed Romagnoli had become a target for the Old Trafford club.

The report claims that United are pondering launching a €75million bid for Romagnoli, but he will be as difficult to prise away from the Rossoneri.

Calciomercato’s transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano provides some reassuring news for Milan fans: the management view their captain as being untouchable.

The report goes on to state that Romagnoli’s entourage have confirmed the defender is very happy at Milan as his goal is to stay at the club for a number of years.

The former Roma and Sampdoria defender wants to keep on leading Milan as he feels like an important part of the club’s project moving forward.

United wanted Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar was also understood to be on their target list, but both players look out of reach.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed in December that United had seen a staggering £95million offer for Koulibaly rejected.

“[Jose] Mourinho wanted him, we rejected £95million,” De Laurentiis said. “But now [after Mourinho’s sacking] it’s impossible that he leaves Napoli.”

ESPN FC have also reported that Skriniar, Romagnoli, Koulibaly and Leicester’s Harry Maguire are all on the Premier League club’s list of targets.

