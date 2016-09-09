Man Utd’s Fellaini vows to repay Mourinho’s ‘200 per cent trust’

Ian Watson
Marouane Fellaini: Looks ahead to Rostov

Marouane Fellaini says that he will give everything to repay the faith of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Fellaini has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford, but has enjoyed a fine start to the Mourinho era.

The Belgian has started every one of United’s league games, and earned rave reviews from those who were convinced his time as a first-team regular was over.

Louis van Gaal was heavily criticised for picking Fellaini regularly, but Fellaini believes that what he brings to a team is obvious.

“Louis van Gaal trusted me, I played a lot of games,” he told Sky Sports.

“This season, though, I’m playing in my position and I feel the trust of the manager.

“He has given me confidence and I will give everything. [Mourinho’s faith] has had a big impact on me because when someone trusts you 200 percent you have to repay that. The manager knows my qualities, he knows what I can do.

“He spoke to me on the first day when I arrived back from holiday and I have worked hard like I do every time.

“I don’t need to explain myself, all the managers I’ve had know my quality. I’m here today and I’m trying hard like I always do to give my best on the pitch.”

