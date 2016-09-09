Man Utd’s Fellaini vows to repay Mourinho’s ‘200 per cent trust’

Marouane Fellaini says that he will give everything to repay the faith of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Fellaini has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford, but has enjoyed a fine start to the Mourinho era.

The Belgian has started every one of United’s league games, and earned rave reviews from those who were convinced his time as a first-team regular was over.

Louis van Gaal was heavily criticised for picking Fellaini regularly, but Fellaini believes that what he brings to a team is obvious.