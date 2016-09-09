Man Utd’s Fellaini vows to repay Mourinho’s ‘200 per cent trust’
Marouane Fellaini says that he will give everything to repay the faith of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Fellaini has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford, but has enjoyed a fine start to the Mourinho era.
The Belgian has started every one of United’s league games, and earned rave reviews from those who were convinced his time as a first-team regular was over.
Louis van Gaal was heavily criticised for picking Fellaini regularly, but Fellaini believes that what he brings to a team is obvious.
“Louis van Gaal trusted me, I played a lot of games,” he told Sky Sports.
“This season, though, I’m playing in my position and I feel the trust of the manager.
“He has given me confidence and I will give everything. [Mourinho’s faith] has had a big impact on me because when someone trusts you 200 percent you have to repay that. The manager knows my qualities, he knows what I can do.
“He spoke to me on the first day when I arrived back from holiday and I have worked hard like I do every time.
“I don’t need to explain myself, all the managers I’ve had know my quality. I’m here today and I’m trying hard like I always do to give my best on the pitch.”