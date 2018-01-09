Man Utd’s hopes of signing £89m attacker take major turn for the worse

Manchester United look set to miss out on Antoine Griezmann because ‘he, along with his wife, Erika Choperena, have reservations about swapping Madrid for Manchester’.

The France star has been a long-term target for United, while Barcelona are also still said to be in the hunt for the player despite the £142m arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

However, ESPN claims that sources close to the Atletico Madrid forward have said that United ‘face a battle’ to sign Griezmann as his family’s preference is to stay in Spain this summer.

Reports on Monday claimed that Griezmann wanted £400,000-a-week to snub at switch to Barca in favour of United, with the 26-year-old more or less able to write his own contract as his Atletico buy-out clause means he is available for just £89m.

Indeed, Sky Sports’ Spanish expert Guillem Balague said on Monday: “They’re very optimistic at the club that they will add Antoine Griezmann’s signature in the summer, though Manchester United may have something to say about that.”

Gareth Bale and Paulo Dybala are two other attacking options being considered by United as Mourinho looks to try and claw back the growing gap between United and Pep Guardiola’s runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.