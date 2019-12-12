Manchester United’s pathway to Edinson Cavani appears to be opening up after reports claiming the striker will leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Mundo Deportivo reports that 32-year-old Cavani will leave the club once his contract expires this summer, while France Football also report similar that the Uruguayan will not sign an extension in the French capital.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Atletico Madrid want a January deal for the experienced striker but he would command a €14m transfer fee and is currently on €18m in wages, making him too expensive an a option.

Atleti are looking for a replacement for the injured Diego Costa, but the LaLiga club are at their salary cap and would need to offload players in order to add to their squad.

Cavani’s contract in the French capital expires next summer and is free to speak to foreign clubs next month ahead of a free-transfer move next summer.

However, Cavani is understood to be willing to move next month and if anyone can pay his reported €14m fee then a deal could be struck.

In October, ESPN claimed Manchester United were tracking Cavani’s situation in Paris.

Cavani, who rejected David Beckham’s Inter Miami’s advances, is on the radar of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who recently admitted that he would be willing to add experience to his squad.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “January is a difficult window, anyway,” he said. “But if there are players available and at the right price, I’m sure we will spend.

“There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players – that might be worth the money.”