Man Utd’s Paul Pogba ready to seal Coutinho-style move to Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly confident that they will complete a move for Paul Pogba next year after failing in their attempts to sign him this summer.

Spanish newspaper Sport claim that the club are convinced that they will sign two of their three midfield targets within the next 12 months – with Pogba on a list that also contains Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie De Jong.

They compare Pogba’s situation to that of Phillipe Coutinho, who pushed for a move from Liverpool last summer and then went quietly in January.

Wednesday’s latest report claims: ‘With Pogba, the club was made aware that the player wished to leave Manchester United and sign for Barça. Inside the dressing room at the Camp Nou, they’re excited about the possibility of bringing Pogba in.

‘Yet United told Barça they wouldn’t sell their star midfielder at this time.

‘Pogba did everything he could to force a transfer and is open to a January move, or even one next summer. It all depends on the price tag.

‘This is similar to what happened with Coutinho last season, with the groundwork in place for a future deal. Two of the three will come a year later than expected but the next set of signings are already in place.’

Of course it is all likely to be Barcelona propaganda designed to appease fans upset that the club have signed Arthur (21) and Arturo Vidal (31) but no central midfielder at their peak.

