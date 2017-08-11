Man Utd’s stance over €30m-rated PSG star could let Chelsea in

Manchester United’s alleged interest in PSG’s Serge Aurier has drawn mixed reports in the media.

The Daily Star, backed by further claims in the French media, claim United are believed to have seen off a late effort from Chelsea to land the Ivory Coast international and talks over a deal are thought to be at an advanced stage.

Furthermore, it’s suggested he star is eager to leave Paris this summer and the club are willing to sanction his sale should United meet their €30million (£27m) asking price. United are reported to have submitted an initial offer of €25m (£22.6m), but given the two clubs aren’t a million miles apart, it’s believed the deal could be struck some time next week.

Aurier is currently banned from entering the UK due to an assault conviction, but the Ivorian right back is hopeful that will be overturned in an appeal.

However, the Manchester Evening News claim United’s interest in Aurier has been ‘overstated’. They believe Jose Mourinho may prioritise a move for a more attack-minded option before the Aurier deal goes through, with Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic still a priority for the United manager.

In addition, United have an abundance of options at right-back – even after Timothy Fosu-Mensah joined Crystal Palace on loan earlier this week. Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe and Chris Smalling have all played, or are capable of playing at right-back for Mourinho.

Any reported delay in moving for Aurier could yet let in Chelsea, whose boss Antonio Conte has made it clear he is keen to make defensive reinforcements, with cover and competition for Victor Moses of immediate priority to the Blues boss.