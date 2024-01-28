Manager admits Man Utd, Liverpool target is being chased by ‘the best clubs’; star ‘knows’ January plan

Lille boss Paulo Fonseca has weighed in on the future of star player Leny Yoro, who has emerged as a target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Yoro is only 18 years old but is already a regular in the Lille starting eleven. This season, the centre-back has appeared in 24 games across all competitions, and has chipped in with three goals for his team.

Yoro’s assured performances at senior level have seen him force his way into the France U21 setup, while also emerging on the radars of Europe’s elite.

From the Premier League, Man Utd and Liverpool are the clubs expressing the most interest in the wonderkid. But they will have to fend off some hugely wealthy clubs to bring Yoro to England, as he is also being pursued by Madrid and PSG.

Amid all the transfer speculation, recent reports have claimed Lille will hold out for a huge €90million (£77m) before letting him leave.

Ahead of Lille’s Ligue 1 draw with Montpellier earlier on Sunday, which ended 0-0, Fonseca was asked about Yoro’s future.

He admitted ‘the best clubs’ are tracking the defender ahead of making potential moves for him, though the manager has convinced him to stay put this winter.

“The first thing we have to reinforce is that he understands the situation. He knows he’s staying here. He is young but very mature,” Fonseca said (via L’Equipe).

Man Utd, Liverpool target unaffected by transfer rumours

“I watch his behaviour in training. He has the same attitude as when he started the season. It’s the same player. It’s not easy when a young player starts to attract the interest of the best clubs. But he remains calm, focused on our team.

“This week, I had a great conversation with Leny. We talked about the situation. I told him what I thought about it. And he understood that he had to stay here and only think about Lille.”

Fonseca is not the only senior Lille figure to have spoken about their academy graduate recently. On Wednesday, club president Olivier Letang shut down all suggestions Yoro will be departing in January, while also refuting the claims that he has set an asking price.

“Yoro will not leave in January, so there are no negotiations, no discussions, contrary to what some suggest,” Letang said.

“I read somewhere that I had set a price, which is completely false.”

