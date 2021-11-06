QPR manager Warburton confident summer signing will re-find form

QPR manager Mark Warburton has remained adamant summer signing Charlie Austin will re-find his goalscoring form during his second spell with the club.
Austin, 32, joined the R’s following a successful loan spell with the club in the second half of last season. This season he has struggled for form – netting just once from 12 league appearances. However, Warburton insisted the experienced striker is still having a positive impact on his squad.
Speaking to West London Sport, he said: “Charlie is tremendous around the place and his standing in the squad is well set.
“He is a striker, they have streaks. Lyndon Dykes didn’t score for about 21 games last season, then once he did he couldn’t stop.
“That is the industry strikers are in. Charlie was definitely frustrated after the Peterborough, Sunderland and Forest games.
“But I thought when he came on the other night for Andre early in the second half at Cardiff he was he outstanding.
“He adapted to the pace of the game quickly and showed his experience. He helped the side get back into shape when we attacked.
“I thought he delivered a really good 40 minutes.”
Austin first joined QPR in 2013, where in a span of three seasons he made 75 league appearances and scored 45 times.
Since then, he has gone on to play for West Brom and Premier League outfit Southampton, before returning permanently last summer.
His side have done well in front of goal this campaign too, and they currently have the second most goals in the Championship.
However, Austin has contributed just once to their 27 goal tally, and will be hoping he can improve as the season progresses.
Gaffer concerned with player’s activity
Meanwhile, Warburton has admitted he fears star man Dykes may be pushing himself too much for club and country.
The talented striker has asserted himself as R’s main man up front, netting six times in 14 appearances.
His impressive performances have also landed him a number of call-ups for the Scotland national side throughout their 2022 World Cup qualification group.
However, Warburton has suggested he feels the 26 year old may be experiencing too much game time.
He said: “He offers an unbelievable work ethic, he pushes through injuries and not much really bothers Lyndon.
“He had a nasty ankle injury which he recovered from very quickly thanks to the job the medical team did.
“You saw the other night the shift he put in against Cardiff. In the last five minutes he was tracking back 60 yards to do a defensive job. I thought he was outstanding.
“But I am really conscious about the number of matches he has played.”
