QPR manager Warburton confident summer signing will re-find form

QPR manager Mark Warburton has remained adamant summer signing Charlie Austin will re-find his goalscoring form during his second spell with the club.

Austin, 32, joined the R’s following a successful loan spell with the club in the second half of last season. This season he has struggled for form – netting just once from 12 league appearances. However, Warburton insisted the experienced striker is still having a positive impact on his squad.

Speaking to West London Sport, he said: “Charlie is tremendous around the place and his standing in the squad is well set.

“He is a striker, they have streaks. Lyndon Dykes didn’t score for about 21 games last season, then once he did he couldn’t stop.

“That is the industry strikers are in. Charlie was definitely frustrated after the Peterborough, Sunderland and Forest games.

“But I thought when he came on the other night for Andre early in the second half at Cardiff he was he outstanding.

“He adapted to the pace of the game quickly and showed his experience. He helped the side get back into shape when we attacked.