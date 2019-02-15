Manager reveals true thoughts on £105m star amid Man Utd, Liverpool links

Juventus boss Max Allegri has praised reported Man Utd and Liverpool target Paulo Dybala, calling him “one of the best players out there”.

Having netted 22 times last season, Dybala has registered just two league goals so far this term, failing to score in his last 10 appearances in all competitions.

He came off the bench late on in the 3-0 win at Sassuolo last time out, having been an unused substitute for the 3-3 draw with Parma the previous weekend.

At his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Allegri confirmed Dybala would start Friday’s match at Allianz Stadium alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 18 league goals since his summer switch from Real Madrid.

And he added: “Paulo has impressive numbers in the Juventus shirt: he has played 168 games scoring 74 goals.

“There may be a period where he scores fewer goals but he’s one of the best players out there. This year he has different players at his side to challenge him, but he is crucial for us.”

Recent reports have suggested that Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in the Argentine after learning his new reduced price tag.

There were even claims on Thursday that Juve could offer Dybala as part of a stunning swap deal to try and lure Mo Salah to Turin.

