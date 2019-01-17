Managerial change causes Man Utd star to perform U-turn over new deal

David de Gea is ready to commit his future to Manchester United due to an important development, according to the latest reports.

De Gea’s contract with United expires next summer, but widespread reports have claimed that talks on a new deal are ongoing.

In November, the Red Devils triggered a one-year option they had on the deal, which would keep him at the club until at least 2020.

Both the Spaniard and winger Anthony Martial are understood to have rejected offers to stay at Old Trafford, but interim boss Solskjaer recently revealed the club’s intention is to keep them both.

Solskjaer said: “I know the club want them to sign, of course, because they are top-quality players.

“It’s down to the players but when you’re at Man United there isn’t a lot of greener grass on the other side.

“You are at the best place. It’s the biggest club in the world.

“For me, I would hope I can help or guide these players to maybe tip them over to thinking they want to stay at this club.”

Now, The Mirror are reporting that De Gea has made it clear to club officials that his intention is to stay at Old Trafford. The former Atletico Madrid stopper was reportedly pessimistic about his chance of winning more trophies under Jose Mourinho, but now he has left the club those chances have increased. De Gea and his agent Jorge Mendes would apparently expect a huge wage increase in line with the club’s top earned Paul Pogba (£290k) and Alexis Sanchez (£350k).

