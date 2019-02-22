Managerial development could help Juventus seal deal for €100m Man Utd star

A change in the manager at Juventus could help the Italian giants secure a stunning reunion with Paul Pogba, a report claims.

Pogba became the world’s most expensive player when Mourinho re-signed him from Juventus for £89.3million in summer 2016.

But the pair’s relationship turned sour after a successful first season which delivered two trophies to Old Trafford, as Mourinho began to drop Pogba and publicly question his performances.

The midfielder was reportedly branded a “virus” by the manager, who laid into him in front of the whole squad and removed him as second captain.

The pair also clashed on the training ground, while Pogba was said to have high-fived his teammates when Mourinho was sacked in December, all leading to strong suggestions he would move on.

Despite an upturn in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, rumours emerged stating that Pogba has offered his services to Real Madrid ahead of a possible summer move.

Now, reports in Italy (via TMW) state that Juve are considering replacing Max Allegri with World Cup winning France boss Didier Deschamps when he leaves.

Deschamps even spoke to Sky in Italy ahead of Juventus’ Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, addressing the chances of a return to Italy for both he and Pogba.

“I still don’t know if I will be back in Serie A one day. I feel happy being the coach of my national team, we still have many targets to reach,” he said.

“As a footballer, I spent a lot of time in Italy and I am really linked with this country.

“Pogba? He is doing well at Manchester United he is happy there. However, anything can happen in football, anyone can move from a club to another.”

Pogba would apparently be far more likely to accept a return to Turin with his national team boss at the helm.

