Manchester City confirm summer defender departure

Manchester City have announced left-back Gael Clichy will leave the club this summer at the end of his current contract with the club.

The Frenchman has made over 200 appearances for the club after joining from Arsenal in 2011, featuring in the Premier League triumphs of 2012 and 2014 and also won the League Cup twice, in 2014 and 2016.

Earlier this week he reportedly stated he would not be staying at City and now the club have confirmed he will leave when his contract expires at the end of June.

“It’s been a special six years for me at City,” the 31-year-old told mancity.com.

“To win four major trophies and help establish the club as one of the top teams in English football has been an incredible journey that I’m proud to have been a part of.

“It’s amazing to see where the club is today and I am sure there is plenty more success to come.”

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Gael has been an important player for this football club and I want to wish him well for the future.

“Since my first day here, he has been an outstanding in the way he has applied himself, both in games and in training.

“He has been a key part in some special moments for this football club and for that he will always be remembered fondly.”

Other City players whose contracts are coming to an end include Yaya Toure, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero.

There is also uncertainty over the future of some players out on loan, including Joe Hart, Samir Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala and Wilfried Bony.