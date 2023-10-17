Manchester City considering January swoop for England star despite eye-watering £70m valuation

Manchester City remain interested in a future move for highly-rated Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

The Cityzens were interested in signing Eze in the summer window as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, but the 25-year-old ended up signing a new deal at Selhurst Park.

Pep Guardiola’s side eventually splashed the cash on Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku, but they supposedly failed with a £60m bid for Eze on the final day of the transfer window.

Guardiola is still a big fan of Eze’s, however, and Man City could potentially make another bid for him in 2024.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal have also been linked with Eze in the past, so there is certainly no shortage of interest in his signature.

Man City still keen on Eze

Eze scored an impressive 10 goals and made four assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season, and was a key reason why Crystal Palace stayed clear of the relegation zone.

The versatile player has made a decent start this term, too, netting once and making two assists in nine appearances so far.

His good form in recent months has also earned him two caps for the England national team. Eze is currently ruled out until November with an injury, though, so is not currently in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace value Eze at approximately £70m and Man City still hold a keen interest in him.

The report claims that both Guardiola and Man City sporting director Txiki Begiristain are “huge admirers” of Eze and the club will ‘continue to monitor his progress heading into the New Year.’

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Premier League champions do launch a concrete bid for the Crystal Palace star in January, as the report suggests.

