Manchester City duo heading for exit after being left at home

Wilfried Bony and Eliaquim Mangala’s Manchester City futures are in doubt after the duo were left out of the squad for the friendly against Arsenal.

After City were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal, Pep Guardiola confirmed that both players were fit and available for selection, and while the Spaniard refused to say they would be sold, the duo are clearly not in his immediate plans.

“Now, in that moment, they are players for Manchester City,” he said. “Of course, until something happens they will be a player.

“Mangala – same with Sagna – came the last days and Bony, of course, would come because he made a very good pre-season but the problem was three strikers [were in the squad] and to come and maybe don’t play, it’s better to stay there training and that is the reason why.

“Bony is a really nice guy and he trained really good so I don’t have complaints about him.”

Former Swansea striker Bony has been linked with numerous clubs this summer, with Premier League champions Leicester understood to be among his admirers, while Mangala has failed to impress at the Etihad since his big-money move from Porto two years ago.