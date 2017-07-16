Manchester City flop completes move to Sevilla

Michael Graham

Manchester City forward Nolito has completed a move to Sevilla, signing a three-year deal, the La Liga club has confirmed.

The Spaniard initially started out impressively at City before slowly being frozen out by boss Pep Guardiola.

He’s cut an increasingly frustrated figure since seeing his first-team opportunities curtailed at The Etihad, complaining about, among other things, the Manchester weather.

However, he will now head back to La Liga as Man City’s summer overhaul gathers pace.

Manchester City Sevilla Nolito

