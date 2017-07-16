Manchester City flop completes move to Sevilla

Manchester City forward Nolito has completed a move to Sevilla, signing a three-year deal, the La Liga club has confirmed.

The Spaniard initially started out impressively at City before slowly being frozen out by boss Pep Guardiola.

FICHAJE l Nolito firma por tres temporadas ➡ https://t.co/fgAzF522gF pic.twitter.com/T9pRYsxIH4 — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) July 16, 2017

He’s cut an increasingly frustrated figure since seeing his first-team opportunities curtailed at The Etihad, complaining about, among other things, the Manchester weather.

However, he will now head back to La Liga as Man City’s summer overhaul gathers pace.