Manchester City forward speaks out after run of bench appearances

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has insisted that he is determined to win his place back in the team’s starting lineup, following a recent string of appearances from the bench.

The 21-year-old, who made 19 Premier League starts and scored 13 league goals in his breakthrough season last term, has been restricted to just seven league and six top-flight goals this time round.

The lack of game time is mainly due to the influence of Sergio Aguero, who has started 24 of City’s 30 league games and leads the competition’s scoring charts with 18 goals.

Speaking to reporters while on international duty with Brazil, the forward admitted that he has struggled under the shadow of Aguero this season.

“I achieved a lot of things quickly, but it’s normal as I’m still 21 years old. There’s no reason for any rush,” Jesus said.

“I’m staying on the Manchester City bench at the moment but I’m fighting to get my place back in the starting lineup.

“But I’m fighting with the club’s top scorer in history, Sergio Aguero. He’s been helping me very much and I’m fighting to get my place back.”

City are still fighting to win the quadruple this season, with a Champions League quarter final against Tottenham Hotspur looming in April as well as an FA Cup semi-final tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Pep Guardiola‘s side are two points behind Liverpool in the league with a game in hand, having picked up the Carabao Cup for a second successive season against Chelsea in February.