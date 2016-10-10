Manchester City hopes hit by injury blow to star duo

Bacary Sagna has suffered a hamstring injury while playing for France and looks set to miss around a month – while Manchester City await an update on Sergio Aguero’s latest setback.

Sagna limped off in the first half of Les Bleus’4-1 World Cup qualifying win over Bulgaria on Friday, and while scans have revealed that the problem is not as bad as first feared, the player is still set to miss a crucial run of games for the club.

Sagna – who emerged as City’s first choice right-back last season – will miss both Champions League clashes against Barcelona as well as the EFL Cup derby clash with Manchester United and league games against Everton (home), West Brom (away) and Southampton (home).

The 33-year-old has already missed nearly a month of the season with a hamstring problem he picked up in the 5-0 win at Steaua Bucharest.

His problems have meant that Pablo Zabaleta appears to have become Pep Guardiola ‘s first choice in recent weeks – the Argentine was preferred for the Champions League game at Celtic and the top-of-the-table crunch at Spurs last week.

Zabaleta, who is 31, was City’s number one choice up until last season, when his own injury woes opened the door for Sagna.

Aguero injured again

Aguero, meanwhile, could miss City’s next Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday and is a major doubt for Argentina’s World Cup qualifier with Paraguay.

The forward picked up a calf strain in their 2-2 draw with Peru, and was replaced after 73 minutes by Ever Banega.

Aguero, 28, is set for a scan ahead of the game in Cordoba on Tuesday – but may be ruled out.

The forward has scored 33 goals for his country since making his debut in 2006 and with Argentina sitting fifth in the qualifying group, they need all the help they can get.

Argentina took the lead twice in their clash with Peru on Thursday – Ramiro Funes Mori and Gonzalo Higuain but Paolo Gurrero’s strike and Christian Cueva’s late penalty saw both sides leave with a point.