Manchester City in pole position to sign £45m-rated Brazilian striker

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Gremio striker Everton Soares having held talks with the Brazilian club, according to a report.

The 23-year-old Brazil striker, who has made three appearances for his country’s senior team, has netted one goal in three appearances for Gremio this term.

Manchester United were credited with interest in the 23-year-old before the January transfer window, but according to The Sun, AC Milan and City are now the two leading contenders for his signature.

The newspaper claims that Gremio are willing to accept £45m for the forward’s signature, which would surpass the maximum fee Milan are prepared to offer.

The Sun also says that the presence of the likes of Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson already in the squad would help Everton to settle in Manchester, should he agree a switch.

Speaking in November about speculation over a move away from South America, Everton said that he was prepared to wait until an offer came in that suited both Gremio and his potential new club.

“We all hear rumours at some point, right?,” Everton told SporTV. “I’m going through an exceptional phase, and we know how hard it is when clubs from England look at Brazilian players for their quality.

“Let’s see what happens at the end of the season, wait until it is over, and see what’s best for both me and Gremio.”

Everton has three years left on his current deal at Gremio, which is also said to contain a £90m release clause.

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!