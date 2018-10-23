Manchester City might have discovered a very talented player

If you follow the Premier League and its matches, you probably already know that Manchester City is the home of some of the most talented football players at the moment.

Ask any Man City fan, and they will instantly spit out three names – Sergio Aguero, David Silva, and Kevin de Bruyne.

But it seems that they have something more hiding under their sleeve. Pep Guardiola did not hesitate to show off his talent, and this young football player is so far the best player of the season among the City players. His name is Bernardo Silva, and he will make City the winner of the Premier League.

Silva is not only a Man City player but also an inevitable choice for the Portugal national team. He is an outstanding midfielder who is only 24 years old and yet, has already done a lot for both City and the country of Portugal.

Bernardo Silva is a shadow player. His actions might not be as sparkly and epic as those that De Bruyne and Aguero have. But you can’t deny that Silva plays strong and without mistakes. In fact, he did not have a single error during the previous ten months in Manchester City.

When you look at his statistics, he might not be up there with the current best of the Premier Leagues such as Hazard, Salah, and De Bruyne. However, the statistics are not what one should look at with this player but his overall impact on the pitch which is impeccable. With him on the field, the team can rest assured that there is a mentally strong player who can both create great actions and raise the morale of the team when the times are hard.

There is a bright future ahead of this young player, and Man City would definitely be a happy club with Silva in its lines. As long as he is here, there are big chances to win the Premier League.