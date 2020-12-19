Valencia starlet Kang-In Lee is being linked with Manchester City after news emerged that the teenager won’t renew his current deal with the Spanish side.

The South Korean has been on Valencia’s books since 2011 when joining the youth academy.

And predictions that he could emerge as a real star have started to be realised this season.

The exciting 19-year-old has played nine times for the La Liga outfit and already has three assists.

He’s also made an impact at international level.

Lee was a star of the U-20 World Cup. He scored twice and had four assists in seven games as South Korea finished runner-up.

To top it off, he was also awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate out wide, has now played five times for the full national team.

He took the pitch for South Korea in friendlies against Mexico and Qatar last month.

Lee’s current deal at Valencia is set to run out in 18 months’ time.

And according to La Razon (via Caught Offside), the teenager has ‘no intention’ of signing a new one.

Ferran Torres moved from Valencia to Manchester City for just £20.7million during the summer.

And it’s claimed that the Spanish club fear letting another young star go for a modest fee if they don’t act soon.

Superdeporte journalist Rafa Marin (via Sports Witness) claims City are willing to do business again.

If the deal appeals to Valencia, they may decide to cash in now.

City will hope Lee could be another Torres

Torres has been a real hit since making the move from the Mestalla to the Etihad.

The Spaniard already has six goals under his belt and that includes three in the Champions League group stages.

They all came at home and helped City beat Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille.

Torres also fired in a hat-trick as Spain stunned Germany 6-0 in the Nations League.