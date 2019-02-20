Manchester City produce thrilling comeback to defeat Schalke

Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling helped Man City come from behind in their thrilling 3-2 CL last 16 first-leg win over Schalke.

The visitors dominated the early stages, and Sergio Aguero soon made it 1-0 when David Silva pinched the ball from the daydreaming Schalke defence to tee-up the Argentine for a tap in.

The game would take a dramatic turn just before the break. After the referee had originally signalled for a Schalke corner, a near three-minute VAR discussion resulted in a penalty for the hosts after Nicolas Otamendi was judged to have blocked the shot with his arm.

Nabil Bentaleb stepped up and sent Ederson the wrong way to make it 1-1.

Things would get worse for City when the hosts were given another spot-kick after Fernandinho pushed Salif Sane to the ground from a free-kick. Bentaleb stepped up again and the same result followed, as the hosts went into the break 2-1 up.

Things deteriorated further for the visitors when Otamendi received a second yellow 68 minutes in for bringing down Schalke sub Guido Burgstaller near halfway.

But it always seemed there would be a twist in the tale, and it arrived when former Schalke man Leroy Sane stepped off the bench to whip a delightful free-kick into the top corner.

And the comeback was soon complete as a long-ball from Ederson found Raheem Sterling who shrugged off his marker and provided a cool finish to make it 3-2.

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page for all the latest news on your timeline