Manchester City are reportedly eager to negotiate with West Ham over midfielder Lucas Paqueta as they are ‘reluctant’ to meet the Brazilian’s release clause.

The former Lyon star, who helped David Moyes’ side win the Europa Conference League last season, looked set to join Man City last summer before a Football Association investigation into alleged betting breaches by Paqueta derailed the transfer.

The Brazil international denies any wrongdoing, was said to be shocked by the allegations, later gave investigators access to his phone, and awaits a verdict from the FA.

In March, Paqueta broke his silence on the matter, saying via talkSPORT: “In the beginning it was hard. But now I have grown a lot mentally and now I can live with that. I have left that behind and I can now focus on my performances.

“[Manager David Moyes] was special for me. I have a good relationship with him. And his support was important for me. He said he wanted me playing in the team. That confidence was very important for me. Without a shadow of doubt, the support he gave me to leave all this behind, it was essential.”

Despite that hanging over the 26-year-old, who has also been linked with Manchester United, Pep Guardiola’s side are still keen on recruiting the talented playmaker, however, he will not come on the cheap.

While reports suggest Paqueta, whose contract at London Stadium expires in the summer of 2027, is still keen on a move to the Etihad, there is the fairly sizeable hurdle of a £85m release clause.

If the Cityzens were to meet that release clause for the former AC Milan player, who has scored 10 goals in 44 caps for Brazil since making his debut in 2018, that would make him their second most expensive transfer signing, behind the £100m they forked out to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021.

Reluctant to meet Lucas Paqueta’s release clause

According to French publication FootMercato, City want to reach an agreement with the Hammers, without having to stump up the £85m.

Indeed, it is thought the defending Premier League champions do not want to go too much above the £60m bid they offered the east London outfit last season – a proposal that was swiftly turned down.

The Athletic speculated that City may only move for Paqueta if one of their prized assets leaves this summer. Kevin De Bruyne rejected transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League in 2023 but the reigning Champions League holders may be more open to offers this time around.

The Belgium international, who turns 33 this year, has had an injury-hit season and the rise of Phil Foden may convince City to part company with the ex-Chelsea man for a significant fee.

In addition, City are also reportedly ready for another summer of uncertainty with Bernardo Silva, who is thought to have a buy-out clause of approximately £42m. Therefore, if he were to leave, the need to buy Paqueta would intensify.

While the Brazilian, who has scored 13 goals and bagged 14 assists in 79 games for the Hammers, is known for his attacking talents, he also puts in a fair amount of defensive work.

According to statistics website FBRef, Paqueta is in the top 15 per cent among midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1) for tackles won and aerials won; while also being in that same bracket for passes completed, goals/shots on target, and successful take-ons.

‘Drives me mad sometimes’

And manager Moyes is clearly an admirer of the ex-Flamengo star, albeit the “maverick” can frustrate him at times.

In October, the former Manchester United boss said on Paqueta: “He drives me mad sometimes but everybody who watched him would have said this player has got incredible talent. There is a word that goes around, a maverick. He is that for us.

“It is really important we get him in and adapt to him and accept some of his things he may not do, things which I would say are conventional.

“But we are really enjoying him at the moment and he is terrific at taking the ball under pressure – but also there are moments when I say: ‘What are you doing’?”