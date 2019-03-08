Manchester City scoop February awards double

Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola have been named Premier League Player and Manager of the Month for February.

Aguero scored seven goals – including two hat-tricks – and moved to the top of the Premier League scoring charts as City overtook Liverpool in the title race after winning all four of their games in the month.

Guardiola guided his men to victories against four top-half opponents, as City continued to plough on despite being in four competitiond.

It is the sixth time that Guardiola and Aguero have won the award, although it’s the first time either has picked up the honour this season.

Aguero began the month by scoring all three goals as City defeated Arsenal 3-1 at the Etihad, before failing to net in a 2-0 victory at Everton three days later.

He was back to his very best though as City crushed Chelsea 6-0, claiming the eleventh Premier League hat-trick of his career to equal Alan Shearer’s all-time record.

The 30-year-old then scored the only goal of the game to ensure City ended the month with a victory over West Ham – taking his tally to 18 for the season, one ahead of Mo Salah.