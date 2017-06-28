Manchester City target Dani Alves confirms Juventus exit

Dani Alves has confirmed his departure from Juventus, but insisted he is not leaving the club in the search for a more lucrative contract.

Alves is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and a reunion with manager Pep Guardiola, who coached the full-back when the pair were at Barcelona.

But the riches on offer at the Etihad Stadium or anywhere else is not a motivating factor in his decision to exit Turin 12 months into an initial two-year deal.

He wrote in an Instagram post: “I don’t play football for money, I play football because I love the profession and those who are part of it. I leave it up to you to judge what I have done and worked for.

“I LOVE FOOTBALL and money is never going to keep me somewhere.”

In a campaign interrupted by a broken leg sustained in November, the 34-year-old helped Juve win the domestic league and cup double and finish runners-up to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

But the club’s general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirmed earlier this month that Alves had requested to leave.

There has been no official announcement from Juventus that they have parted ways with Alves, who remains listed as a player on their website.

But the Brazilian took to social media to announce “today our professional relationship ends” to the Bianconeri fans on Tuesday evening.

Alongside an image of him waving to the fans, he added: “I would like to thank all the JUVENTUS SUPPORTERS for the year I’ve had, to my team-mates who welcomed me like the professionals they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals.

“I think that my respect for this club and its supporters was my dedication, my passion and all my effort to make the club greater every single day.

“I apologise to the Juventus fans if sometimes they thought I had done something to offend them. I never had that intention, I just live very spontaneously and few people understand it. Even though it appears that I am not perfect, my heart is pure.

“Today our professional relationship ends and I will carry with me all of those who with love and true heart make Juve a great club.

“As everyone knows, I always say what I think and feel, so I feel that I should say thank you to Mr MAROTA (sic) for the opportunity he gave me, he’s a great professional and someone who loves his job like few others.”