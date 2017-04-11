Manchester City to nab Barcelona academy starlet

Manchester City are keen on signing Barcelona teenager Marc Cucurella, who is out of contract with the La Liga side at the end of the season.

The left-sided defender has yet to sign a new deal with Barcelona, meaning the 18-year-old will able to freely move to the Citizens when his contract is up.

City are in the market for new full-backs, with Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy all out of contract at the end of the season.

Cucurella could be the start of a defensive revamp at the club, with Pep Guardiola keen to bring youth into his defence, according to the Daily Mirror.

Guardiola has received a number of positive scouting reports on the defender and the former Barcelona boss is well aware of his potential.

However, they will face competition from Barca, who are keen to keep a hold of their youngster, and Borussia Dortmund who have also expressed an interest.

Manchester City are said to be the favourites to sign Cucurella if he does leave the La Liga side, though, with their state-of-the-art academy facilities and Barca connections a big draw for the defender.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has once again been linked with a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

Reports claim that City have become the favourites to sign the forward.