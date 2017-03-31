Manchester clubs battle it out for Germany starlet

Manchester United have reportedly made enquiries to Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, but will face competition for neighbours City.

United have set their sights on the Germany international, with Mourinho keen to sign a midfielder that will bring the best out £89m-man Paul Pogba.

Kimmich, who has 13 caps for his national side has been hailed as one of the best emerging talents in German football.

However, the 22-year-old has seen his game time at Bayern limited since joining the club in 2015 from Leipzig. The youngster has only started 10 games for the table-topping Bundesliga side this season and has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Now Germany outlet Kicker has claimed that Manchester United have made a concrete enquiry, however, will face competition from rivals City and two unnamed Spainsh clubs who have also made an offer.

Citizens’ boss Pep Guardiola originally signed Kimmich during his time at the Bundesliga side and is hoping to repeat the trick.

The Spanish manager is a big fan of the midfielder and highly praised Kimmich last year.

“He’s got passion – he’s got absolutely everything. I love this lad,” he said.

The youngster has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2020 and will unlikely be sold at a cheap price.

Carlo Ancelotti is said to be keen to keep a hold of his man too, with Kimmich envisioned to play a key role in the long-term future of the club.