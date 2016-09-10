Manchester derby ratings: Woeful from Pogba, Blind and Lingard

Manchester City won the first Manchester derby of the season and they had several star performers, whilst United’s big guns flopped.

Manchester United

De Gea: No chance with the City goals and was his reliable self. 7

Valencia: Looked strong and made a couple of characteristic powerful runs. 6

Bailly: Failed to challenge Iheanacho for City’s opener, but did make a late tackle on Fernandinho. 6

Blind: Woefully exposed for City’s first and turned inside out and played Iheanacho onside for City’s second. 4

Shaw: Solid if unspectacular at full-back. Did not see much of him in the City half. 6

Fellaini: Booked and was strong in the air, but was on the wrong end of the midfield battle. 6

Pogba: Made one surging first-half run and also fired on to the roof of the net, but his impact was negligible. 5

Mkhitaryan: Looked lost and was a big mistake to start him considering he was an injury doubt. 5

Rooney: Ran around like a headless chicken, but had little impact. Made foul after foul and was finally booked on 82 minutes for upending Bravo. 5

Lingard: Complete passenger in the first half. Put in for his work-rate he failed to make a tackle or telling pass. 4

Ibrahimovic: Fine technique and cool first-half finish. Was United’s biggest threat. 7

Hererra (replaced Lingard 45): Almost invisible. Made several long balls which missed their intended targets. 4

Rashford (replaced Mkhitaryan 45): Made plenty of telling early contributions, but faded in the second half. Surely should have started. 6

Martial (replaced Shaw 81): No time to make an impact.

Manchester City

Bravo: “You can pass, but you can’t catch.” Gary Neville sums up City’s new No 1, who looked far from assured. 5

Sagna: Solid display. 7

Otamendi: Looked assured, strong and barely put a foot wrong. 8

Stones: Slightly impeded Bravo for Zlatan’s goal and backed off Rashford in the box but got out of jail with Zlatan rule offside. 6

Kolvarov: Dominant performance at full-back. His long ball set up the first goal. 8

Fernandinho: Strong midfield display. Won his battles. 8

De Bruyne: Fantastic cool finish for the first goal and pinged the post twice. A class act. 8

Silva: Technically superb and put a shift in too. 7

Sterling: Quiet as City dominated the first half and hooked soon after half-time. 5

Iheanacho: Took his goal well and proved a handful for Bailly and Co. 7

Nolito: Showed some neat touches but rarely looked like scoring. 6

Sane (replaced Iheanacho 60): Perfectly-weighted pass for De Bruyne to clip the inside of the post. Showed some nice control and a powerful runner. 7

Fernando (replaced Sterling 53): Slotted in seamlessly and made sure City protected what they had. 7

Zabaleta (replaced De Bruyne 90): No time to make an impact.