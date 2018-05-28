Manchester DJ sheds light on Roy Keane’s brief foray into city’s club scene

Roy Keane once had a brief taste of the Manchester club scene during his playing days in the city.

Keane played for Manchester United from 1993 to 2005, never once showing a proclivity for the city’s music scene.

But memoirs from legendary Manchester DJ Dave Haslam has shed light on the midfielder’s brief flirtation with ‘deep funk, abstract soul and original disco’.

In ‘Sonic Youth Slept On My Floor’, former Haçienda DJ Haslam says Keane tells the story of when once attended one of his famous ‘Yellow’ nights at the Boardwalk.

“A number of footballers came to ‘Yellow’; perhaps most surprisingly of all, Roy Keane,” he said.

“I’m not sure what had led him to come to the club. He never showed a sign of being interested in deep funk, abstract soul or original disco up until then or, indeed, subsequently.

“My theory is that he had been keeping himself to himself in the dressing room, but overheard Giggs and Ince talking about a Friday night out at the Boardwalk, and, undeterred by not having a friend to accompany him, decided to explore the club for himself.

“We seldom gave footballers or anyone else VIP treatment, which was part of the charm of the Haçienda and the Boardwalk.

“It was one of the doormen, Charlie, who alerted me to Roy Keane’s presence in the queue. Charlie, a passionate supporter of Manchester City, spent pre-match hours on the door of the Parkside pub close to Maine Road and he didn’t think Roy needed inviting to the front of the queue.

“In fact, let him wait was the general consensus. Roy Keane got in eventually, after paying the £5 admission.

“He then queued at the bar behind Chris Eccleston, bought himself a Guinness and took up a spot on the edge of the dancefloor, just watching what was going on, no expression on his face.

“Every minute or so he took a sip from his pint. When Jason dropped a great remix of the Bomb the Bass tune ‘Bug Powder Dust’, he didn’t respond, but continued to slowly survey the club in full swing in front of him.

“When he finished his drink, he turned, put the empty pint glass on the side of the bar, walked past the Moss Side guys in their massive coats and the Gorton girls belting out the chorus to ‘I’m Every Woman’, went down the stairs, exited the club and never came back.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Kyle Edmund feeling well-prepared for first round French Open clash (Tennis365)

11 players who are retiring this summer: Carrick, Motta, Forssell, Arca… (Planet Football)