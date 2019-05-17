Manchester rivals battling hard for signature of Champions League ace

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are continuing to monitor the situation surrounding Matthijs de Ligt, a report claims.

The commanding centre-back has been linked to Liverpool, United, Juventus and Bayern Munich, but it’s Barcelona that look favourites to land him.

De Ligt is widely expected to join his team-mate Frenkie de Jong at the Camp Nou, but admitted earlier in the week that his future is not yet decided.

“This is not the time to talk about my future,” he told Fox Sports.

“I don’t know if I will go with Frenkie de Jong [to Barcelona]. I still have to analyse things and see everything. We’ll see what happens.

“I cannot say anything. We’ll see at the end of summer. There is nothing yet.”

Now, Mundo Deportivo have provided an interesting update on the situation by claiming that both Manchester clubs have not given up on their pursuit of the teenager.

The report states that the duo ‘continue to push’ for De Ligt’s signature, despite the fact the player’s priority is to move to the Nou Camp.

Interest from Bayern Munich and PSG is also alluded to, with Mundo explaining that the competition to secure the Dutchman’s signature is ‘fierce’.

