Manchester United beaten to signing of key defensive target

AC Milan have agreed a January deal to sign Atletico Madrid skipper Diego Godin, according to a report.

The Uruguay centre-back will apparently sign a two-and-a-half-year deal worth €4million a year, according to Quotidano Sportiva.

Reports emerged last week that Jose Mourinho was lining up a £20m summer deal for Godin after renewing his interest in the Atletico Madrid man.

Mourinho apparently wanted Godin last summer but ended up getting nowhere as the 32-year-old was set to commit his future to the La Liga giants, although he never penned a new deal in Madrid.

The Daily Mirror claimed that Mourinho was looking to sign Godin on a free transfer next summer, but now it looks as though Milan have stolen a march on United.

The tough-tackling defender is out of contract next summer and will be available for free, but the latest report suggests Milan are happy to get ahead of the competition for Godin in January and they will have to pay a transfer fee for the player.

Corriere dello Sport recently claimed that AC Milan were set to pounce next summer, claiming that Milan’s technical director Leonardo had contacted Godin to sound him out over a move to the San Siro.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!