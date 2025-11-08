Fabrizio Romano gives two-word response to Endrick to Man Utd rumour as Real Madrid striker’s ‘absolute priority’ emerges

Fabrizio Romano has dismissed speculation once and for all that Manchester United want to sign Endrick from Real Madrid, with the transfer guru also revealing which club the Brazil international striker is keen on joining in the January transfer window.

While the Xabi Alonso era at Madrid has got off to a good start, Endrick is missing out. The Brazil international is fully fit and available and is a regular member of the Madrid matchday squad, but the 19-year-old has made just one appearance in LaLiga so far this season – and that too as a substitute.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 28 that Real Madrid are willing to send Endrick out on loan in the January transfer window.

With a place in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer at stake, Endrick himself is ready to leave Real Madrid on a temporary basis.

Lyon have been trying hard to get Endrick on loan, and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the striker is ready to move to the French club and work with Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca.

The transfer guru has also dismissed speculation that Man Utd are keen on Endrick, with The Sunday People and CaughtOffSide among the media outlets claiming the Red Devils’ interest in the Brazil international striker.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Olympique Lyon are pushing really a lot to close this deal with Real Madrid as soon as possible because they feel Endrick wants to join them.

“Rumours on Manchester United – not true.

“Rumours on Aston Villa – I am not aware of that.

“I am told that Endrick is giving absolute priority to Olympique Lyon.

“French club, but Portuguese manager, so same language.

“Former club of Karim Benzema, very good connection, Real Madrid legend, one of the idols of Endrick.

“The opportunity to play immediately as a starter. Lyon need a striker. They would play Endrick on the 1st of January already. Come and play.

“It’s not, wait for a few weeks, close the deal at the end of January, let’s waste one month.

“Immediately, do the deal, play the boy. So, Endrick is very ready to go to Olympique Lyon.

“Now Olympique Lyon and Real Madrid are discussing the terms of this loan, but my expectation is that the exclusive story and Olympique Lyon can become a reality quite soon.

“So, deal absolutely on Olympique Lyon, and they are way ahead of the English clubs for the Brazilian striker to get him on loan.”

Why Man Utd do not want Endrick – sources

When Man Utd’s rumoured interest in Endrick first emerged, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, urged caution.

Jones said about Man Utd and Endrick links on October 21: “I don’t think Endrick is the sort of profile Man Utd would look for in January.

“I have been reporting that they want a striker in January, and I do believe explorations around that are beginning, but I get the impression it would be of a different profile to Endrick.

“He is a player that needs game-time and to build confidence, but Man Utd can’t promise that.

“They want someone to back up and rotate with Sesko and Cunha, and so my hunch would be that they consider someone with more experience – maybe someone who is a little older than they have typically been aiming for in the recent recruitment phase.”

Jones reiterated that stance this week and told TEAMtalk: “[Aborting the deal] makes sense from a Man Utd perspective and I have always played down the idea of it happening.

“Man Utd are not in the business of developing players for other clubs and bringing in Endrick would not help them or the player.

“He needs to go somewhere where he is guaranteed game time and can show Madrid that he is good enough to play for them. Man Utd is not the club for that.

“It would also stunt the growth of Benjamin Sesko in the Premier League if he were having to compete with him or share time with him.

“I don’t think Man Utd will do a loan deal for any forward ideally, but if they did, then it would be a player at the other end of their career in comparison to Endrick – someone with experience and a level of pedigree that gives Man Utd better know-how in front of goal.

“We will have to see if Joshua Zirkzee manages to engineer a way out of the club. If he does, then they can start to think about the idea of adding a back-up No.9. But it will not be Endrick.”

