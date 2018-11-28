Manchester United enter race for £70m-rated Chelsea, Liverpool target

Manchester United have joined the race for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, according to reports.

Pulisic has attracted interest from a range of top European clubs since emerging in the Bundesliga in 2016, but has seen his gametime slightly diminish this season due to the increased involvement of England prospect Jadon Sancho. Nonetheless, his end product has remained positive, recording four goals and two assists so far this term.

Chelsea and Liverpool are understood to be among the key contenders for 20-year-old Pulisic’s signature, but SportBild claim that Manchester United will rival the Premier League duo for the American international.

Pulisic, who is valued at £70m, has just one-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, and although Chelsea were hopeful of completing a deal to sign him in January, Dortmund are reluctant to sell midway through the season. Therefore, it could be a three-horse race between the Blues, United and Liverpool in the summer.

PSG and Juventus are also said to be interested in the winger, who has already scored nine goals for the USA national team.

He is seen as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard at Chelsea, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been a long-term admirer.

Pulisic recently added to the speculation of a move to England by saying: “England and the Premier League, it is a league where lots of kids dream of playing, so there is no reason why maybe one day I won’t play here.”