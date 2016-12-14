Manchester United eye stunning triple swoop – report

Manchester United may be lining up a return for a former defender, and have set their sights once again on a La Liga star, according to a report.

After re-signing Paul Pogba in the summer for a world-record fee, Jose Mourinho could be looking to bring back former Red Devils’ academy man Michael Keane.

This is according to a report in The Sun, which also states that United are considering a move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Keane, 23, made just one appearance in the first team at United before making the switch to Burnley in January 2015 on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Mourinho is apparently keen to add defensive reinforcements to his team in January, and the 6ft3 centre-back is apparently being targeted.

The report goes on to link Griezmann with an Old Trafford move yet again, stating that the club see the 25-year-old as the ‘ideal long-term replacement for Wayne Rooney’.

The Sun reported last month that Manchester City were willing to pay up to £70million for the Frenchman, meaning United may have competition to land his signature.

Meanwhile, Spanish media outlet Fichajes have linked Manchester United with a move for Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.

The Mexico international is apparently keen to test himself out in the Premier League, and Porto need to sell players in order to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions, the report claims.

The 26-year-old is described as having a ‘combative’ style, something which Mourinho could find useful in the midfield.