Manchester United full-back duo set new world record

Manchester United duo Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian have added their names to the Guinness Book of World Records in a challenge set by one of the club’s commercial partners.

The full-back pairing have been out of the picture at Old Trafford this season – making just 14 appearances between them – but they have earned themselves recognition for beating the world record for the number of goals scored from a corner in 60 seconds.

Valencia and Darmian netted six goals – beating the previous best of four – while Brazilian midfielder Fred failed to match his teammates’ scores.

New record: Most football goals scored from the corner in one minute ⚽️

Congratulations @ManUtd's @DarmianOfficial & @anto_v25 who share the record title with 6 goals

🎥 @MoPlay pic.twitter.com/pqMUvOQEJh — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) March 21, 2019

Ecuadorian international Valencia is expected to leave United at the end of the current campaign after the Red Devils opted against extending his contract for a further year.

Darmian, meanwhile, last featured for the club in the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion and has previously suggested a return to Serie A could be on the cards.

Having started the season poorly under Jose Mourinho, United now sit two points adrift of a top-four spot in the Premier League and have a mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final clash with Barcelona to look forward to next month.

