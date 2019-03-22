Manchester United full-back duo set new world record

Manchester United duo Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian have added their names to the Guinness Book of World Records in a challenge set by one of the club’s commercial partners.

The full-back pairing have been out of the picture at Old Trafford this season – making just 14 appearances between them – but they have earned themselves recognition for beating the world record for the number of goals scored from a corner in 60 seconds.

Valencia and Darmian netted six goals – beating the previous best of four – while Brazilian midfielder Fred failed to match his teammates’ scores.

Ecuadorian international Valencia is expected to leave United at the end of the current campaign after the Red Devils opted against extending his contract for a further year.

Darmian, meanwhile, last featured for the club in the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion and has previously suggested a return to Serie A could be on the cards.

Having started the season poorly under Jose Mourinho, United now sit two points adrift of a top-four spot in the Premier League and have a mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final clash with Barcelona to look forward to next month.

 

