Angel Gomes remains a Manchester United target despite recent reports, but the midfielder has eyes on multiple clubs, with three giving the Red Devils competition, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Gomes is a name well known to football fans in England after he broke through the United academy and played on a few occasions for the first team. Since then he has gone to Europe and impressed at his current club Lille.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and a hot target for multiple sides due to the fact he will be available on a free. He has turned down an approach from West Ham, which was a deal worth £100,000 per week.

The midfielder is looking for more and is also a big target for Barcelona this summer, meaning the Hammers would have to offer a much bigger deal to land him.

Not only that, former side United are keeping tabs on his situation and still weighing up if they should approach. Despite some suggesting United will not move for Gomes, sources say it is still possible due to the fact he has grown as a player and is available on a free.

United have to be smart with their transfers due to their financial situation and Gomes is a great example of an opportunity they may take.

They and West Ham are not alone in their admiration as Tottenham are also looking in Gomes’ direction and could be prompted to make a move as they try to add depth to the squad next season. It thought that the midfielder is open to return to England but the opportunity and contract have to be correct.

United are not too keen to overpay stars as Sir Jim Ratcliffe tries to cut down the wage bill and the overall costs of running the club. That may mean they decide to abandon a reunion and focus on bringing in player who won’t demand a huge contract.

The move to Camp Nou is also of huge interest to Gomes, who would love the opportunity to play for Barcelona and under Hansi Flick.

Man Utd round-up: Raphinha/Gomes could sign

It was reported that United would not go after Gomes, but TEAMtalk is aware they still remain on the hunt for the midfielder.

The Red Devils could also land Barcelona superstar Raphinha, with sources stating they are interested in the winger.

Reports have stated they are also chasing Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha, who is viewed in the Bundesliga side’s long-term plans.

Meanwhile, reports state striker Rasmus Hojlund is likely to be sold at the end of the season, with Victor Osimhen believed to be his replacement.

