Manchester United join pursuit for highly-rated Roma starlet

Manchester United have allegedly added Roma winger Justin Kluivert to their list of potential targets, according to a report.

The 19-year-old, who moved to the Serie A from Ajax, has scored two goals and registered five assists for the club in his first season and was nominated for the Golden Boy award earlier this term.

Calciomercato claim that United are tracking the winger as a potential addition to their squad this summer, with uncertainty mounting over the futures of some of the side’s current crop.

Midfielder Ander Herrera has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, while Juan Mata is also on the list of players who could leave.

The Italian source claims that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Kluivert and has added the youngster to his list of potential targets in the summer window.

United are also said to be in the running for a defender at the end of the season, with Golden Boy winner Matthijs de Ligt one alleged centre-back in their sights.