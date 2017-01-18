Manchester United join race for AC Milan star – report

Manchester United and Real Madrid have joined race to sign AC Milan’s teen sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports claim.

A long-time target of Juventus, the goalkeeper turns 18 on February 25th, allowing him to sign a long-term deal.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claim that Real Madrid have scouted the 17-year-old to replace Costa Rican ‘keeper Keylor Navas.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that Manchester United are also in for Donnarumma, who made his Serie A debut last season aged just 16, quickly replacing Diego Lopez.

Ironically, the Red Devils would move for Donnarumma in the case that Real Madrid came knocking for David De Gea.

Juventus remain the most serious party in nabbing Milan’s prized asset, recently reported as making a €40million salary offer (over four years) to Donnarumma.

What could possibly help Manchester United is that Mino Raiola is the agent of Donnarumma, as well as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, all of whom he brought to Old Trafford last summer.

Milan are set to offer Donnarumma a new contract until 2022, and meetings are scheduled to discuss the contract, with Raiola refusing to commit his client’s future due to the ongoing Chinese takeover situation surrounding the club.