Manchester United, Liverpool alerted as Romano deems star’s future ‘open’ after Red Devils ‘call’

Manchester United and Liverpool are among a host of clubs who have been alerted to the possibility of signing one of Europe’s most exciting players next summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the future of Dutch star Xavi Simons remains open for next summer, once his second loan spell at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain ends.

Simons, 21, was at the centre of a real transfer saga over the summer. Although PSG were reportedly keen to keep him, there was speculation linking him with a move to a number of clubs, especially after he impressed at Euro 2024.

Romano has spoken on his YouTube channel about Simons’ future and says it could lie away from Paris, despite the fact he has only played seven Ligue 1 games in two spells, and Manchester United are in the loop.

“Never say never in football so PSG will have their chances but all I’m hearing is that the situation of Xavi Simons could be open again in summer 2025 to clubs maybe from Premier League, clubs maybe from La Liga,” Romano said.

“The situation could be open again in summer 2025. We had many many rumours, my information is that Manchester United at some point of the market, especially in June before the Euros, called to understand the situation.

“Because for Xavi it was very clear it was going to be again, Germany. Staying in the same country and then moving to something different, probably, from summer 2025.”

Liverpool keen on Simons

It was reported this week that Liverpool strongly considered a move for Simons over the summer, with new manager Arne Slot yet to make a major first team signing.

Journalist Yvonne Gabriel from Bild in Germany recently said Simons will leave PSG on the FC Bayern Insider podcast: “PSG would like to sell him next year, but Xavi sees himself at an even bigger club.

DON’T MISS: Seven amazing Man Utd teenagers who could save Ratcliffe millions in the transfer market

“His price tag, which is already rumoured to be over €80m (£67.4m, $89.4m), is utopian for Leipzig. With sums like that, however, the Premier League naturally comes into play, Xavi’s dream destination, as they say, that’s why he took on a new advisor a year ago, the Englishman Darren Dyne.

“It’s fair to say that the whole league has long had Xavi on its radar. Liverpool were also extremely keen on him this summer, there is a good connection to coach Arne Slot.”

More firepower at Old Trafford?

Elsewhere, Manchester United could be looking to swoop for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, with Ruud van Nistelrooy said to be a huge fan of the Serbian.

Van Nistelrooy, a United hero from his playing days, returned to the club as part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff in the summer.

Also on the radar is Norwegian 17-year-old Sverre Nypan, with United keen not to see his talents end up elsewhere, having scouted him from an early stage in his career.

Meanwhile, midfielder Christian Eriksen is all but certain to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season once his contract comes to an end.

The 32-year-old has been a bit-part player for much of his United career, after joining on a free transfer in 2022.

Simons needs settled home

Simons’ quality is absolutely undeniable; he showed it in the Euros with that stunning goal against England in the semi-finals.at the Euros.

His spells at Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven have also proven he has the quality for the highest level. But at 21, he needs consistency; so many players have failed to get the best from their careers because they just jump from loan to loan without settling and building something.

There have been mixed messages over his PSG future since he first emerged in the first team there. Whatever happens next for him needs to stick.

READ MORE ➡️ The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…