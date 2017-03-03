Manchester United ‘make contact’ over possible £43m deal

Manchester United have spoken to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola over a possible deal to bring the stopper to Old Trafford.

The AC Milan goalkeeper is coveted by Europe’s elite clubs and the Red Devils are keen to sign the youngster if current number one David De Gea joins Real Madrid.

De Gea has once again been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho is starting to plan for life without the Spaniard.

Calciomercato claim that the Red Devils have spoken to the 18-year-old’s agent ahead of a move. Raiola also set up United’s deals for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba last summer.

The report suggests that Mourinho would have to part with a fee of £43million and over £2.5million a year in wages to bring in Donnarumma.

His agent has previously suggested that his client would be open to a move away from Milan.

Speaking about the speculation last November, Raiola said: “Gigio has a bright future, it’s the only certainty, you can be sure of that.

“Secrets? He’s a very intelligent young man, respectful, balanced, and humble to the right point. Most importantly, he’s a hard worker.

“He knows where he wants to get. Why do I say he’s worth 170 million? He can become the best keeper in the world”.

Milan are unlikely to accept the approach, however, with reports suggesting that the Rossoneri want to match the wages offered by Manchester United and give Raiola a percentage of the deal.