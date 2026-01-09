Darren Fletcher attempt fails as Man City beat Man Utd to midfield gem: ‘medical passed’, ‘deal signed’

Manchester United caretaker manager Darren Fletcher has failed in his attempt to bring Keir McMeekin to Old Trafford, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing that Manchester City have secured the services of the Hearts youngster.

Fletcher is in charge of the Man Utd first team at the moment, having stepped up from his role as the manager of the Under-18 side following the departure of Ruben Amorim. The former Man Utd and Scotland international midfielder will go back to his original role of developing young players once the Red Devils appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season.

One player that Fletcher has been keen to work with is Kier McMeekin, as reported by The Daily Record on October 5, 2025.

The Scottish publication reported at the time that Fletcher, as well as former Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson, spoke to McMeekin to convince him to leave Hearts and move to the Premier League giants.

The report noted that Man City were also on the hunt for the 15-year-old Scottish midfielder, adding that McMeekin was ‘edging towards Pep Guardiola’s City’.

Brighton and Hove Albion had also taken a look at the teenage midfielder, with Hearts having given up on keeping him at the club.

The Daily Record noted at the time: ‘McMeekin can’t make the move to England until the summer, when he turns 16 and can sign a scholarship contract in England.’

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Man City have indeed won the race for the signature of McMeekin, who has passed his medical, and a deal has been done.

Romano wrote on X at 2:37pm on January 9: “EXCL: Manchester City agree deal to sign Scottish top talent Keir McMeekin from Hearts, here we go!

“McMeekin was wanted by several top PL clubs, medical passed and contracts exchanged. Deal signed.

“#MCFC prepared to announce Keir as new addition for the Academy.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd and Man City transfer news

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has reported Man Utd’s stance on letting Joshua Zirkzee leave for AS Roma on loan in the January transfer window following Ruben Amorim’s exit as the manager.

Man Utd are also said to be just a few million pounds away from signing a gem of a winger.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Dean Jones, Man City’s plan to beat Liverpool to the signing of Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, with the defender out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

And finally, Real Madrid have responded after learning that Man City are planning to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer of 2026.