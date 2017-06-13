Manchester United midfield target hopeful of new Chelsea deal

Nemanja Matic could use interest from Manchester United to leverage for a new Chelsea deal, according to reports from Goal.

The midfielder was brought to Chelsea by current Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, and he is widely understood to be keen on partnering him with Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Matic’s own role at Stamford Bridge is about to come under threat from imminent new arrival Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is close to completing his move from French champions Monaco.

However, Matic is believed to be happy in London, and with Chelsea unsurprisingly not keen to sell to a potential Premier League title rival, meaning he may well secure a new deal out of the stand-off.

Serie A champions Juventus were also showing interest, but they have turned their attention to former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder Steven N’Zonzi instead.